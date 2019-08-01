Abbvie Com (ABBV) Shareholder Winch Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Stake; Knowles (KN) Holder Southernsun Asset Management Has Cut Position as Shares Rose

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Knowles Corporation (KN) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 490,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 2.23M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.24 million, down from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 1.01M shares traded or 26.91% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 92.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 4,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 410 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33,000, down from 5,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $65.77. About 7.16M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.24 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Materials Alph Etf (FXZ) by 102,504 shares to 103,035 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shares Funds Portfolio Emg Mk Etf (GMM) by 113,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp Com (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gladius LP holds 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 26,142 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.56% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sigma Invest Counselors invested in 42,918 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Inr Advisory Lc invested in 573 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 91,657 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Rnc Capital Management holds 2.74% or 488,473 shares in its portfolio. Argent has invested 0.92% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 2.97M shares. Family Firm stated it has 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fulton Comml Bank Na reported 73,211 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & Com invested in 55,178 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Com Inc stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tocqueville Asset LP holds 252,364 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership has 13,236 shares.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 33,537 shares to 59,229 shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC).