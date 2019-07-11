Abbvie Com (ABBV) Shareholder Winch Advisory Services Decreased Holding; As Msci (MSCI) Stock Value Rose, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Increased Position

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,301 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51M, up from 116,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.15 billion market cap company. It closed at $238 lastly. It is down 37.60% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 16/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI China UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 19/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Consumer Staples UCITS ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 18/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Below 200-D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QUARTER-END AUM OF $764.9 BLN IN ETFS LINKED TO MSCI INDEXES; 05/04/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 14/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS 234 LARGE CAP MAINLAND CHINA COMPANIES TO BE INCLUDED IN EMERGING MARKET, CHINA INDEXES; 30/05/2018 – Five key points about MSCI’s China listings launch; 18/05/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 22/03/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World TRN UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA: Technicals

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 92.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 4,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 410 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33,000, down from 5,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.65. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 11/05/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie): Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2017 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Vl Etf by 28,153 shares to 313,220 shares, valued at $9.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shares Funds Portfolio Emg Mk Etf (GMM) by 113,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp Com (NYSE:VLO).