Abbvie Com (ABBV) Shareholder Winch Advisory Services Cut Stake by $385,120; Lenox Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by $7.64 Million

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 65,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 240 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 66,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 605,732 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 92.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 4,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 410 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33,000, down from 5,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 8.35M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “U.S. Rail Volumes Dip As Carriers Grapple With Flooding Impacts – Benzinga” published on April 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kansas City Southern: No Reason To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kansas City Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern: Railing Along – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 28,171 shares. Marlowe Prtn LP stated it has 5.73% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 8,500 shares. Profund Advisors Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Mesirow Financial Investment holds 13,560 shares. Qs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Raymond James Trust Na invested in 2,875 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 219,950 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 6,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Advisors Ltd Co owns 4,101 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 25,258 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp holds 0.01% or 831 shares in its portfolio. 148,823 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 260,345 shares to 260,371 shares, valued at $13.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henkel Ag & Co Kgaa (HENKY) by 116,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (NYSE:SHI).

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.85 million for 16.96 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs AbbVie’s Rinvoq rheumatoid arthritis; shares up 2% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie: Value Trap? Maybe, But Here’s Why It Can Revive – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wheatland Advsr has 7,555 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Beaumont Finance Limited Liability Company holds 6,459 shares. Zwj Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.3% or 48,311 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability has 4,474 shares. 198,718 are held by Gluskin Sheff & Incorporated. 14,304 were reported by Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corporation. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Llc, Oregon-based fund reported 8,407 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.16% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 10,072 shares. Dupont Capital Corp has 0.1% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 53,147 shares. Dillon Associates invested 1.3% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 469,900 were reported by Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 0.37% or 355,854 shares in its portfolio. Guyasuta Inv accumulated 22,619 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shares Funds Portfolio Emg Mk Etf (GMM) by 113,360 shares to 243,810 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc Com.