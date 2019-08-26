Abbvie Com (ABBV) Shareholder Winch Advisory Services Cut Its Holding; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose, Lone Pine Capital Trimmed by $35.98 Million Its Holding

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 153,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657.26M, down from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $275.11. About 1.55 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 92.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 4,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 410 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33,000, down from 5,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $66.15. About 3.86M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.29 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00 million on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $180.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Tl Stk Etf (THRK) by 149,026 shares to 394,290 shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust S&P Oilgas Exp Etf (XOP) by 12,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,894 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Materials Alph Etf (FXZ).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,592 shares. Finemark Natl Bank reported 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 80,466 shares. Wms Prns Llc holds 12,752 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru reported 0.66% stake. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 84,808 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 21,594 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co reported 13,925 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 3,900 were reported by Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Com. Daiwa Securities Gp owns 75,798 shares. 8,543 were reported by Main Street Rech Ltd Co. Twin holds 114,720 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 1.81 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas reported 62,800 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,727 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 138,733 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $754.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Financial Corp has 0.27% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 4.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, First National Trust has 0.14% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Aviance Limited Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6,120 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,974 shares. Northstar Inv Lc accumulated 0.16% or 3,720 shares. Sei Investments invested 0.61% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 21,349 shares stake. Moreover, North Star Inv Management has 0.31% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 526,511 are held by M&T Natl Bank Corporation. Dsc Advisors Lp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,014 shares. Cahill Advsrs reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Leavell reported 11,232 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 3,066 shares. New York-based Inverness Counsel Lc Ny has invested 0.67% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold $6.63 million. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

