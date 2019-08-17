Abbvie Com (ABBV) Shareholder Franklin Street Advisors Cut Its Stake; Gemmer Asset Management Increases Position in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 4,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 170,689 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76M, down from 175,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bender Robert And invested in 47,185 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 6,450 shares. Novare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.72% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 57,140 shares. Personal Advsr Corp holds 8,597 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 1.2% or 40,862 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 66,734 shares. Webster Bankshares N A holds 51,066 shares. Daiwa Sb accumulated 0.01% or 470 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 5.73M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T Limited Liability has 0.67% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 860,388 shares. Lau Limited Liability Com has 0.28% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Boston & Management Inc accumulated 54,904 shares. Parsec invested in 0.06% or 12,608 shares. Pioneer Trust Bancshares N A Or accumulated 41,053 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 302 shares to 1,644 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 16,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,805 shares, and has risen its stake in United Healthcare Corp (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invests invested in 68,750 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Park Natl Corp Oh accumulated 0.37% or 46,111 shares. Roberts Glore & Inc Il, Illinois-based fund reported 1,598 shares. Stellar Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 2,030 shares. Northeast Investment Management invested in 2,240 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Forte Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv invested in 19,929 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 4,687 are owned by Maryland Mngmt. Moneta Grp Inv Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 724,231 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company, a Kansas-based fund reported 20,737 shares. Boyar Asset Management Inc owns 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,492 shares. Personal Capital Corporation has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lynch & In has invested 2.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Financial Advisory Ser invested in 2,632 shares. Wealth Architects Limited has 0.27% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,251 shares.