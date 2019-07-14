Abbvie Com (ABBV) Shareholder First Merchants Trimmed Its Holding; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Decreased Holding by $307,344 as Share Price Rose

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 23.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 5,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,287 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $986,000, down from 22,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 7.08 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – EIN Semiconductor: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM PLANS EXIT FROM SERVER CHIPS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 30/04/2018 – Qualcomm has broadened its use of a lower-cost licensing model for the next generation of mobile data networks in a move that could ease tensions in talks with two major customers, according to the wireless tech company’s licensing chief; 13/03/2018 – Schumer praises Trump for killing Broadcom bid to buy Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD’S AVGO.O BOARD IS MEETING TUESDAY NIGHT TO FORMALIZE ITS DECISION TO DROP ITS HOSTILE BID FOR QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,091 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 46,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 12.40M shares traded or 40.97% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Leads Market’s Plunge as Bio Blockbusters Face Reckoning; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 2,721 shares to 12,247 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Chip Stocks Staring At Big Headwinds in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: AVGO,SYMC,IQ,QCOM,PHUN – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Qualcomm (QCOM) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Even After All the Courtroom Drama, Qualcomm Stock Is a Buy! – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Broadcom: Not What The Market Wants – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,667 are held by Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Laffer Invs has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Van Eck Associates has invested 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Altrinsic Global Limited Liability invested 1.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Interocean Capital Ltd Llc holds 1.79% or 337,282 shares. 5,723 are held by E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership. The Washington-based Saturna Capital Corp has invested 1.39% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.01% or 20,700 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 84,924 were accumulated by Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. 10,574 were reported by King Luther Cap Mgmt. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 771,603 shares. 158,000 are owned by Intact Inv Inc. 5,160 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur. First Commonwealth Pa holds 13,836 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.20 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Company Com (NYSE:DIS) by 10,253 shares to 31,613 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Small Cap 600 Core Etf Ishares (IJR) by 5,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: AbbVie, Crocs, RealReal, Roku And More – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Seek Direction on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buying AbbVie Was A No-Brainer After This Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham Capital Group Inc holds 69,334 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 297,252 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Lc holds 806 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Farmers Trust has invested 0.84% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 35,951 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 170,689 are held by Franklin Street Advisors Nc. Strategic Financial Svcs has 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Indexiq Advisors Limited Company holds 0.13% or 55,616 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bb&T Ltd reported 860,388 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Timber Creek Limited Liability stated it has 490 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.03% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Blackrock Inc invested in 95.19M shares or 0.34% of the stock. 3,677 were accumulated by First Western Management Com. Rnc Mngmt Limited Liability owns 488,473 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio.