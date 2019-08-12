Abbvie Com (ABBV) Shareholder First Merchants Has Trimmed Its Position by $300,480; As Monotype Imaging Hldgs Com (TYPE) Market Value Rose, Bogle Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Position

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 43,091 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 46,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.89M shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Hldgs Com (TYPE) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 17,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 64,629 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 81,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Hldgs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $793.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 316,883 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Rev $56.7M; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Says Robert Lentz Has Resigned From the Bd and Will Step Dn as Chair; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Cl A Com by 317 shares to 3,024 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Russell Mid Cap Index Ishares Etf (IWR) by 19,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Inc Com (NYSE:TRV).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.22 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Investment Assocs holds 183,290 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Old Republic International owns 0.64% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 295,200 shares. Logan Mgmt reported 126,991 shares stake. Kingfisher Limited Com stated it has 6,606 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 29,198 shares. Poplar Forest Limited Liability Corp owns 15,050 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 0.3% or 380,970 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp reported 13,042 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 146,771 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has 14,100 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 2.85 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 390,568 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Finance Architects has 851 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd reported 109,792 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vector Group Ltd Com (NYSE:VGR) by 229,493 shares to 357,625 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 118,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Xerox Corp Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested in 0% or 84,014 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Millennium Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Northern Tru has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Trigran owns 3.60M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 25,678 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 387,534 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 15,392 shares. Swiss State Bank invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Arizona State Retirement System holds 63,365 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 262,326 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited. Us Savings Bank De reported 502 shares.

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 61.54% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.42M for 23.57 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.