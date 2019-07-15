Abbvie Com (ABBV) Shareholder Donaldson Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $1.63 Million; Golub Group Has Lowered Novartis A G (NVS) Holding by $16.40 Million; Valuation Rose

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 20,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 372,204 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00 million, down from 392,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 12.90M shares traded or 46.74% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 42.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 170,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,533 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.26M, down from 402,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 3.65 million shares traded or 62.08% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS; 17/04/2018 – Glaxo, Novartis Join $4 Billion Gates-Led Push to Fight Malaria; 17/05/2018 – Novartis outlines more steps to contain fallout from payments to Trump’s lawyer; 16/05/2018 – Novartis announces changes to the Executive Committee; 04/05/2018 – FDA OKS NEW USES FOR TAFINLAR, MEKINIST TAKEN TOGETHER FOR ATC; 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: IMPROVEMENT IN QUALITY OF LIFE DOMAINS WITH ENTRESTO®; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has lagged rivals like Novartis and Merck in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 20/03/2018 – Novartis Launches Two Joint Working Projects With NHS Cancer Vanguard Sites, Using Data Analysis to Improve Care Pathways for Cancer Patients; 21/05/2018 – Bridgewater Had Been in Advanced Talks to Name Ex-Novartis CEO Jimenez to Board

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27B for 7.95 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,440 shares to 247,546 shares, valued at $27.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 1,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.26 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.75 billion for 18.37 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.