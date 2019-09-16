Abbvie Com (ABBV) Shareholder City Holding Company Decreased Stake as Market Value Declined; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Value Rose, Shelton Capital Management Upped Position

City Holding Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company sold 15,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 18,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 33,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie: IMBRUVICA Plus GAZYVA Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 05/04/2018 – #2 $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 529.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 22,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 26,313 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59M, up from 4,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59M shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,300 shares to 9,700 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:BEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cumberland Advisors reported 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company Il invested in 0.09% or 4,906 shares. Stellar Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,155 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc owns 4,809 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 1,755 are held by Beacon Gp. Amica Mutual Insur owns 30,767 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 73,803 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Company reported 716,017 shares stake. Moreover, First Bancorp has 0.61% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Macquarie Limited reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Associated Banc invested 1.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability accumulated 31,999 shares. Middleton & Co Inc Ma reported 8,920 shares. Brave Asset Inc has 5,014 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barr E S And reported 6,167 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 4.25 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 7,902 shares. Salem Mgmt stated it has 4,050 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cadence Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Nomura Hldg holds 0.02% or 45,544 shares. Sit Invest Associates holds 0.16% or 70,765 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fincl holds 16,722 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il invested 0.48% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Com has invested 1.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mcgowan Group Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 3,111 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jlb owns 62,815 shares. Agf Invs America invested 0.89% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ranger Inv Mngmt LP holds 0% or 62 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, July 31. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million.

City Holding Company, which manages about $368.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 4,973 shares to 16,995 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Russell 2000 Index Etf (IWM) by 2,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 7.73 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.