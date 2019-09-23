Abbvie Com (ABBV) Shareholder City Holding Company Cut Holding by $1.10 Million; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Stock Value Rose, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Decreased Its Position by $3.91 Million

City Holding Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company sold 15,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 18,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 33,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $73.03. About 1.67M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 30.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 229,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 522,034 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, down from 751,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 241,437 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 28,379 were reported by Navellier And Associates. Arizona State Retirement System has 281,166 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Commercial Bank accumulated 65,291 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp reported 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Brick & Kyle Assocs holds 2.85% or 42,585 shares in its portfolio. Mirador Capital Prns Lp, a California-based fund reported 32,210 shares. Foster And Motley Incorporated reported 0.45% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Korea accumulated 987,580 shares. 3,657 were reported by Private Ocean Limited Co. Blue Chip Prns owns 2.18% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 133,572 shares. Country Club Na holds 5,467 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl accumulated 2.85 million shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested in 147,420 shares. The Florida-based Fidelity National has invested 3.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mason Street Advsr Limited Company holds 0.33% or 210,836 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 8.01 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M worth of stock or 25,000 shares.

City Holding Company, which manages about $368.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,784 shares to 16,490 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $569.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 22,373 shares to 231,372 shares, valued at $13.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Ins Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 205,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Confluence Invest Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 4.99M shares. Northern reported 0% stake. Weybosset Rech And Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.26% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Invest Advsrs Ltd Com reported 37,250 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.12% stake. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 4,887 shares in its portfolio. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 16,200 shares. Round Table Service Ltd Liability reported 13,769 shares stake. Carroll Finance holds 0.01% or 5,654 shares in its portfolio. Ares Management Ltd stated it has 0.73% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 500 shares. Ejf Limited Com owns 10,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Colorado-based Paragon Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.18% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moors And Cabot invested in 0.05% or 21,783 shares.