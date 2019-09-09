Abbvie Com (ABBV) Shareholder Boston Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Declined; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding Increased by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 9,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 320,829 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.98M, up from 311,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.38. About 2.44M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 60,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 89,204 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, down from 149,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $66.83. About 7.56 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. 764,501 shares valued at $57.04 million were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC on Thursday, August 29.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 83,054 shares to 276,302 shares, valued at $31.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 74,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,940 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares. $2.02M worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of stock or 15,552 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.28B for 7.33 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

