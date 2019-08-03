Abbvie Com (ABBV) Shareholder Blackhill Capital Has Boosted Stake by $768,000; Harding Loevner LP Has Lowered Unilever Plc (UL) Stake by $1.13 Million

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 9,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 186,770 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05M, up from 177,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 9.07 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 19,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 2.84 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.06M, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 667,575 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – Unilever confident shareholders will agree to go Dutch; 15/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Chooses Netherlands Over UK For Headquarters; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – EXPECTING TO COMPLETE EXIT FROM SPREADS IN MIDDLE OF YEAR; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY REV. 90.8B NAIRA; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1 Bln Bond Issue; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care Units to Be Located in London; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – PROPOSED ANDREA JUNG JOIN BOARDS AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 21/05/2018 – Unilever Outlook Raised to Stable by Fitch — Market Talk; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER – ANN FUDGE WILL BE RETIRING FROM UNILEVER N.V. AND PLC BOARDS AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 AGMS HAVING SERVED FOR NINE YEARS ON BOARDS

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 85,652 shares to 3.31M shares, valued at $278.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 287,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

More notable recent Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unilever: Growing Dividend With Emerging Markets Exposure – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Shopify Stock Getting Ahead of Its Fundamentals? – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Consequences Of An Investment Slowdown Are Far Worse Today Than They Ever Were – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unilever PLC (UL) CEO Alan Jope on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M.