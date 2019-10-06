Abbvie Com (ABBV) Shareholder Argi Investment Services Has Upped Its Holding by $1.61 Million; Capital Management Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Has Decreased by $317,988 as Stock Price Declined

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 91.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 22,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 46,617 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 24,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 6.94M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 2,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 105,424 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.78 million, down from 108,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $103.31. About 1.62 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $905.51M for 5.91 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Schumacher Laura J also bought $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, September 16.