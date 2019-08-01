Abbvie Com (ABBV) Share Value Declined While Carroll Financial Associates Upped Its Holding; Post Hldgs (POST) Holder King Luther Capital Management Cut Holding by $2.52 Million as Market Value Declined

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 23,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 123,745 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54 million, down from 146,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $108.45. About 274,861 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 121.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 5,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 10,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864,000, up from 4,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 5.57M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Advsr Inc reported 0.32% stake. Moller Service reported 0.27% stake. Moreover, Middleton Com Inc Ma has 1.8% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 974,067 are owned by Bessemer Gp Inc. Fort Limited Partnership reported 2,507 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 2,290 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 16,479 are owned by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability. Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Ltd Liability Corp has 13,739 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 40,460 were reported by Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Trust. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prns Ltd has invested 0.49% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,688 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 28,256 shares. Capital Planning Advsr Ltd accumulated 2,972 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in X (DBEF) by 129,559 shares to 119,771 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U.S. Small by 77,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,548 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK).

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13,017 shares to 631,285 shares, valued at $119.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 5,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. BROWN JAY W had sold 2,500 shares worth $240,374. The insider STIRITZ WILLIAM P bought 134,059 shares worth $12.96M.