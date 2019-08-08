Abbvie Com (ABBV) Market Value Declined While First Long Island Investors Cut Holding by $2.78 Million; As Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Share Value Rose, Stonehill Capital Management Raised Holding

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 23.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 34,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 115,559 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, down from 150,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 8.54 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $31.1. About 403,607 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 5,362 shares to 132,086 shares, valued at $18.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 2,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L And S Advisors stated it has 25,610 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Louisiana-based Iberiabank Corporation has invested 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Montgomery Investment Mgmt, Maryland-based fund reported 19,136 shares. Bruce stated it has 4.28% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 8,597 are held by Personal Cap Advsrs Corp. 422,541 were reported by Hl Fin Svcs Limited Company. Wetherby Asset reported 0.29% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Invest House Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.73% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 84,277 shares. Grimes & Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 44,215 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp invested in 0.06% or 7,611 shares. Old Republic Intl invested in 295,200 shares. Barton Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Summit Securities Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 11,300 shares. Comm Bankshares has 0.29% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 308,285 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

