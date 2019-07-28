Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holder Winch Advisory Services Has Decreased Holding by $385,120; Highbridge Capital Management Boosted Its Unisys (UIS) Holding by $2.25 Million; Stock Price Declined

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 426.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 204,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 252,739 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 569,571 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 16.34% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS HAS SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH UNISYS AUSTRALIA TO DESIGN AND IMPLEMENT NEW EBIS SYSTEM; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Company; 29/03/2018 – Unisys Survey of Banking Professionals Finds Digital Transformation in Retail Banking Still Lagging in Key Areas; 13/03/2018 – Unisys Names Regina Paolillo to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 11.95 BLN YEN (+16.4 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 12.50 BLN YEN (+4.6 %); 13/03/2018 – Astadia Publishes AWS Performance Benchmark Guide for Moving UNISYS Enterprise Applications to AWS; 26/03/2018 – Unisys at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – Fifty-Two Percent of Europeans are Open to Federated Identification, Finds Unisys Survey; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 92.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 4,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 410 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33,000, down from 5,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 29,554 shares to 170,446 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (Put) (NYSE:BG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250.