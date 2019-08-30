Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holder Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Cut Its Position as Share Price Declined; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $491,893; Market Value Declined

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 9,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 187,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 196,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 18.12 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 7,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 41,053 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 48,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 17/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Big Pharma Sees a Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie bails on ADC Rova-T in lung cancer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.3% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3.04M shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management owns 102,525 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company has 0.8% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 105,486 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Taylor Frigon Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 11,669 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 1.15M shares. Blair William And Com Il holds 778,497 shares. Birmingham Management Com Incorporated Al stated it has 29,170 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Washington Trust Bankshares invested in 110,068 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.22% or 26,135 shares. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak owns 1.23% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,216 shares. Apriem invested 1.86% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Montgomery Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.69% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Intersect Capital Limited has 25,495 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Orca Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.6% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,561 shares.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $232.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 4,135 shares to 13,588 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.35B for 7.24 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Savings Bank holds 233,585 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Alley Company Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Loudon Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 5.6% or 120,270 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Georgia-based Zwj Invest Counsel has invested 2.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Swiss State Bank has 0.91% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16,936 shares. Loeb Prtn stated it has 1,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Group reported 14.12M shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Chatham Cap Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has invested 3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tarbox Family Office owns 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,471 shares. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Lc owns 2,335 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd holds 2,014 shares. Seizert Limited Liability Co owns 879,363 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Foundation Resource Mngmt Inc holds 2.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 227,531 shares.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,168 shares to 23,689 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.