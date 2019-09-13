Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holder Greatmark Investment Partners Has Raised Stake by $1.68 Million as Shares Declined; Tsakos Energy Navigation LTD (TNP) Holder Kopernik Global Investors Has Trimmed Position by $1.31 Million

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 436,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The hedge fund held 5.92M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.48 million, down from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 112,554 shares traded. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) has declined 13.60% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TNP News: 09/03/2018 Tsakos Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 137% to 17 Days; 26/04/2018 – TEN, Ltd. Announces New Charter for Product Tanker and Sale of Oldest VLCC; 30/04/2018 – TEN, Ltd. Announces Availability of Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Tsakos Energy 4Q Rev $134.5M; 12/03/2018 – TEN Ltd Reports Year-End and Fourth Quarter 2017 Profits and Declares Dividend of $0.05 Per Common Share; 12/03/2018 – Tsakos Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 19c

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 81.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 23,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 51,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78M, up from 28,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 6.94 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL)

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. 11,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million. On Thursday, August 29 the insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Cannell Peter B Communication has invested 1.6% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Martingale Asset Management LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Botty Ltd has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Johnson Investment Counsel has 0.22% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 143,276 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Oh has invested 1.66% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 34,382 are owned by Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Parnassus Ca reported 0.24% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 240,549 shares. Menlo Lc stated it has 43,762 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd has 5,686 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Invest Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mai Cap Mgmt invested 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bridges Inv holds 0.36% or 128,644 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1,250 shares. Alpha Windward Lc owns 3,620 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Kopernik Global Investors Llc, which manages about $958.73 million and $586.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 50,760 shares to 3.05 million shares, valued at $73.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 2.23M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG).