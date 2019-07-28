Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holder First Merchants Decreased Its Position by $300,480; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Rose, Holder New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Trimmed Position

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,091 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 46,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe –

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge Cox reported 5,500 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 154,569 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 2.81 million shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Monetary Mngmt Gru holds 0.4% or 17,143 shares. Allstate reported 246,994 shares stake. Windward Capital Mngmt Ca holds 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 43,756 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 54,602 shares. Consulate owns 8,810 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Co Tn holds 0.72% or 85,072 shares. Adage Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.76% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5.17M shares. Ar Asset Mngmt has 0.7% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 31,592 shares. Bell Natl Bank has invested 0.53% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pinnacle Limited stated it has 338,311 shares. 13,588 are owned by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Adirondack Tru accumulated 34,402 shares.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Qqq Tr by 8,857 shares to 92,751 shares, valued at $16.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 84,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Limited Com holds 0.02% or 783 shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,696 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 0.8% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 34,783 shares. Osterweis Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Light Asset Management Limited reported 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc has 5.10M shares. Advisors Asset owns 270,483 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & has 128,087 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Perkins Cap Mgmt stated it has 10,750 shares. C Worldwide Hldg A S stated it has 125,780 shares. Aspiriant Lc reported 3,673 shares. 23,200 were reported by Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd. Cadence Cap Mngmt holds 0.5% or 68,547 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.