Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holder First Merchants Decreased Its Holding by $300,480 as Market Valuation Declined; Bridgecreek Investment Management Boosted Qualys (QLYS) Stake by $694,950

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 43,091 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 46,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $64.72. About 2.54M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIF IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL FOR UNRESECTABLE STAGE lll NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 8,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 49,960 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, up from 41,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $84.13. About 35,630 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Qualys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QLYS); 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.13 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

