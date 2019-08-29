Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holder First Long Island Investors Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.78 Million; Marco Investment Management Boosted Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Position

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 20,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 17,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $129.75. About 572,715 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 23.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 34,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 115,559 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31 million, down from 150,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 2.67 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.01% or 337 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 6,502 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.04% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 4,186 shares. Georgia-based Thomasville Natl Bank has invested 0.99% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). First Personal Financial Serv reported 204 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The owns 22,574 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,443 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 323,300 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 528,609 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 21,000 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp invested in 9,820 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 28,458 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Farmers And Merchants invested in 53 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs stated it has 12,855 shares.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $538.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 284 shares to 2,843 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 9,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,192 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.30 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. On Monday, July 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million. On Wednesday, June 26 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,500 shares. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million.

