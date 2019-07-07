Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holder Boston Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.81 Million; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Declined, Holder Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Holding

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 216,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 475,005 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.45M, down from 691,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 5.48 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY)

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 60,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,204 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, down from 149,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 10.02M shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance Inc accumulated 1.81 million shares or 0.24% of the stock. National Bank Of The West stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Illinois-based Gladius Capital Lp has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cap Invest Advsr holds 0.29% or 62,019 shares in its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Company Oh has 1.48% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 28,996 shares. 4.98M are owned by Aqr Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Us Retail Bank De holds 0.73% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3.14M shares. Df Dent And Communications Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Spark Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.75% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Davenport And Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Spectrum Group Inc Incorporated owns 2,577 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Incorporated holds 22,619 shares. Capital Invsts holds 24.66 million shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Inc accumulated 846 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie SWOT Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “AbbVieâ€™s $63 Billion Mistake – Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie: Allergan Is Not The Solution – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: AbbVie, FedEx and Micron – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 8.26 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co Com (NYSE:HSY) by 16,608 shares to 95,367 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Com (NYSE:DKS) by 24,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (NYSE:CL).

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 194,900 shares to 786,315 shares, valued at $15.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 841,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. 37,460 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. Vangolen Glenn M. bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. On Monday, June 10 the insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.05M for 11.41 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of June 21 – GuruFocus.com” published on June 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EnerCom Posts Schedule of Presenters for The Oil & Gas Conference® Aug. 11-14, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.