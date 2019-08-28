Abbvie (Call) (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined While Regal Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake; Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stake Maintained by Nea Management Company Llc

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62 million, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 114,655 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Call) (ABBV) by 99.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 88,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56,000, down from 89,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $65.94. About 3.09 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie: IMBRUVICA Plus GAZYVA Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE

More notable recent Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Implied Volatility Surging for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock Options – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aurinia Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Operational Highlights – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Largest Shareholder of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, ILJIN SNT, Files Proxy Circular and Issues Letter to Fellow Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2019 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aurinia’s Mid-Stage Results: More Than Meets The Eye – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.26 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 10,000 shares worth $663,500 on Tuesday, July 30. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust reported 2,290 shares stake. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Company invested 0.38% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 38,155 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wheatland Advsrs has invested 0.46% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Savings Bank Of Omaha holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 17,080 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). D E Shaw Inc accumulated 0.63% or 6.09M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 787,803 shares. America First Investment Advsr Ltd Company reported 1,130 shares stake. 53,937 are owned by Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd. 26,284 are owned by Schulhoff And Co. Appleton Inc Ma reported 65,371 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com holds 414,823 shares.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 6,265 shares to 17,815 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).