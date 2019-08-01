Abbvie (ABBV) Valuation Declined While Oarsman Capital Has Decreased Position; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holder Legacy Capital Partners Increased Position

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 28.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 12,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 32,948 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 45,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.45. About 623,354 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,087 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 36,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $138.48. About 3.20M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Capital Mngmt Group Inc reported 28,051 shares stake. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny holds 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 5,300 shares. Alexandria Capital Llc holds 0.09% or 7,961 shares in its portfolio. Hwg Hldgs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Private Asset reported 9,106 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. The New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Diversified Tru reported 0.05% stake. Garland Cap reported 3.31% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 2,500 are held by Atwood & Palmer. Sky Investment Gru has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Edgemoor Investment Advsr owns 0.03% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,775 shares. Peddock Ltd Liability reported 0.15% stake. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 0.05% or 846 shares. Quantum Mngmt has 0.53% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Roberts Glore And Il holds 25,216 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 10,530 shares to 20,780 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK) by 12,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Value Etf.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.32 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Planning Group Inc Inc owns 2,370 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And Company holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 862,185 shares. Moreover, B Riley Wealth has 1.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,485 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nadler Financial Grp stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 5.7% or 1.54 million shares. Colonial Tru has 174,995 shares for 3.92% of their portfolio. American Rech has invested 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 5.55 million shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 0.42% or 43,946 shares. Qv Investors Inc stated it has 135,019 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited, Japan-based fund reported 835,978 shares. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Skytop Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 40,000 shares. Buckhead Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 100,181 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $214.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.