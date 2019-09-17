Abbvie (ABBV) Valuation Declined While Lincoln National Boosted Its Holding; Donaldson Capital Management Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Raised as Shares Rose

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 5,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 28,707 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, up from 22,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 4.11M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 19,811 shares as the company's stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 226,230 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.06 million, up from 206,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $139.73. About 1.28 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 5,340 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams, Alabama-based fund reported 10,890 shares. Portland Global Ltd Co accumulated 0.07% or 2,809 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 526,570 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Grassi owns 0.83% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 77,200 shares. Colrain Cap Ltd Co stated it has 21,260 shares. Everence Inc owns 0.44% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 36,400 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1.04M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Headinvest Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Albion Grp Ut stated it has 5,594 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.2% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 51,287 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Limited Company has invested 0.59% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Horizon Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 6,001 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 57,492 shares.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 4,428 shares to 131,792 shares, valued at $20.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,418 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Limited Com holds 2.33M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Washington Capital Mngmt Inc invested 1.63% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cypress Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 75,674 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt owns 40,113 shares. Rbf Ltd Llc has 15,000 shares. Wheatland Incorporated holds 9,031 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Davis holds 1.93% or 24,460 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc reported 3,133 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Td Asset reported 481,562 shares. Hm Payson & has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 327,451 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 26,502 shares. Parthenon Ltd Llc has invested 1.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Telos Mngmt reported 22,680 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.14% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 2,824 shares to 4,484 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,328 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.