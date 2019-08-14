Abbvie (ABBV) Valuation Declined While Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $641,280; Greenhaven Associates Lowered Toll Brothers (TOL) Position by $1.32 Million

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 8,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 45,096 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 53,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.01. About 7.00M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc analyzed 36,750 shares as the company's stock declined 5.74% . The hedge fund held 4.34 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.05M, down from 4.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.86. About 984,984 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.26 per share. TOL’s profit will be $120.85M for 10.67 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 215,808 shares. 7,613 are held by Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc). D E Shaw & Com, a New York-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Lsv Asset Management has 1.21 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hl Ser Ltd Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 54,418 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 292,100 shares. Financial Bank Of America De owns 924,728 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Llc reported 21,643 shares stake. Moreover, Fmr Llc has 0.03% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 6.68M shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 20,559 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Raymond James Fincl Services reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Bluemountain accumulated 0.01% or 17,775 shares. Bbt Lc owns 0.62% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 13,734 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc has invested 0.21% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on August, 20.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. $2.05M worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.16 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advisors Lc accumulated 5,307 shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management Communication has invested 0.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Steinberg Asset has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 0.07% or 6,882 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.59% or 112,559 shares. First Foundation Advisors stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Intrust Bancorporation Na reported 16,655 shares. Thompson Management Incorporated holds 0.95% or 61,753 shares. The Washington-based Palouse Cap Mngmt has invested 2.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cidel Asset Management Inc reported 2,587 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.09% or 251,237 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Invest Counsel holds 1.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 24,945 shares. Eqis Management owns 13,161 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,752 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings.