Abbvie (ABBV) to pay $1.07 on Nov 15, 2019; Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Sentiment Is 1.95

Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 38 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 18 reduced and sold their equity positions in Orrstown Financial Services Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 3.71 million shares, up from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Orrstown Financial Services Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 15 Increased: 25 New Position: 13.

Analysts await Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ORRF’s profit will be $5.16 million for 12.29 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. for 379,716 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 110,345 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cutler Capital Management Llc has 0.51% invested in the company for 65,935 shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 145,000 shares.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company has market cap of $253.95 million. The firm accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It has a 19.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include commercial loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; residential mortgage loans; and agribusiness, acquisition and development, municipal, and installment and other loans.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is 19.29% above currents $68.18 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 4 by Piper Jaffray. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Overweight”.

