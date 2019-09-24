Abbvie (ABBV) to pay $1.07 on Nov 15, 2019; Doubleline Income Solutions Fund Has 1.33 Sentiment

Doubleline Income Solutions Fund (DSL) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 40 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 30 cut down and sold equity positions in Doubleline Income Solutions Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 13.74 million shares, up from 13.71 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Doubleline Income Solutions Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 26 Increased: 26 New Position: 14.

Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is expected to pay $1.07 on Nov 15, 2019. (NYSE:ABBV) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $1.07 dividend. Abbvie Inc’s current price of $72.93 translates into 1.47% yield. Abbvie Inc’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Sep 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.93. About 7.80M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 227,494 shares traded. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 6.09% of its portfolio in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund for 1.94 million shares. E&G Advisors Lp owns 104,250 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.81% invested in the company for 77,999 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 89,421 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold AbbVie Inc. shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Fire Gru accumulated 0.09% or 3,408 shares. Donaldson Lc holds 381,105 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 102,919 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 4,917 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.09% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Psagot Investment House Ltd stated it has 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Amer National Registered Inv Advisor has 0.37% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). White Pine Cap Limited Com invested in 5,315 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood White accumulated 23,719 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Gillespie Robinson Grimm holds 5,853 shares. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta invested in 35,196 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,624 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Com accumulated 6,594 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 270,345 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 10.72% above currents $72.93 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 12. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by Piper Jaffray.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $107.83 billion. The firm offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It has a 26.63 P/E ratio. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million.