AbbVie (ABBV) to pay $1.07 on Aug 15, 2019; Emclaire Financial (EMCF) Sentiment Is 1

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is expected to pay $1.07 on Aug 15, 2019. (NYSE:ABBV) shareholders before Jul 12, 2019 will receive the $1.07 dividend. AbbVie Inc’s current price of $73.40 translates into 1.46% yield. AbbVie Inc’s dividend has Jul 15, 2019 as record date. Jun 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $73.4. About 17.91 million shares traded or 125.75% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 17/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination

Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.00, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 3 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 3 sold and reduced their positions in Emclaire Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 173,043 shares, up from 167,846 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Emclaire Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 2.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 11 analyst reports since January 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Thursday, January 3. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $108.51 billion. The firm offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It has a 20.91 P/E ratio. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold AbbVie Inc. shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 13,739 shares. Sarissa Capital Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1,000 shares. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 1.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bowen Hanes & Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Greatmark Investment Prtnrs stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Comm has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Comerica National Bank has 0.43% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 33,471 were accumulated by Greenleaf Trust. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lowe Brockenbrough And Com stated it has 45,022 shares. Duncker Streett And Comm has invested 1.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Epoch Investment, a New York-based fund reported 1.57 million shares. U S Global Invsts stated it has 14,588 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Element Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 31,186 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Inv has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial services and products to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $84.09 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. It has a 16.12 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection.

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Emclaire Financial Corp for 117,207 shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 15,359 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.03% invested in the company for 6,687 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 136 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $105,675 activity.