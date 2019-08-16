Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined While Federated Investors Upped by $129.90 Million Its Position; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holder Hilltop Holdings Lifted Stake

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 25.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 1.62 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 8.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644.42 million, up from 6.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 06/04/2018 - INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 22/03/2018 - AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 26/04/2018 - AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 34.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 4,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 17,394 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 12,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 1.14 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 534,457 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,875 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.13% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 1.42M shares. Cohen Steers reported 5.91 million shares stake. Webster Bancorporation N A reported 180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 2.12% or 845,038 shares. National Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 3,673 shares. 15,519 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. M Holdg holds 1,944 shares. Grassi Management invested in 0.17% or 8,966 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 0.09% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 317,672 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Company stated it has 2,111 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 5.29M shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 54,984 shares to 131,828 shares, valued at $11.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (NYSE:ETV) by 36,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,086 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 9,058 shares to 154,384 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 89,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 853,101 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh stated it has 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Strs Ohio holds 764,747 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Investment Management holds 71,470 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. 11,234 were reported by Private Wealth Advsr. Capital Ww invested in 0.35% or 17.73M shares. Eagle Ridge Mgmt has invested 1.21% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hendershot Invests reported 157,656 shares stake. Raymond James Assoc holds 4.38 million shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsrs stated it has 248,872 shares. Jcic Asset Management reported 191 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Com holds 0.24% or 38,684 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Liability reported 53,937 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Brinker Inc reported 30,398 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

