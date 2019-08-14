Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Price Declined While Dillon & Associates Has Decreased by $4.78 Million Its Holding; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Value Rose While Linscomb & Williams Has Boosted Stake by $474,853

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 54.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 59,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 49,546 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 109,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.01. About 7.00M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 3,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 40,586 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 36,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $141.95. About 1.71 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5,027 shares to 50,052 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. $2.02 million worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 119,009 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Groesbeck Inv Management Corporation Nj has invested 4.6% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Covington Mngmt holds 0.13% or 26,243 shares in its portfolio. Coho Ltd invested in 2,530 shares or 0% of the stock. Homrich Berg reported 0.11% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rdl Financial Incorporated holds 0.87% or 15,767 shares. First Citizens Bankshares Trust invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). St Germain D J Company Incorporated reported 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.31% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust Tru Communications holds 14,429 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. 42,031 are held by M Hldgs Secs. New York-based Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rmb Cap Management Ltd Com reported 84,808 shares stake. 5,365 were accumulated by Grandfield And Dodd Limited. 530 are owned by Ruggie Cap Group.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.16 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (ABBV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Q2 sales flat; Humira sales down 6%; shares up 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 194,617 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. 2,465 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Limited Co. Smithfield Trust holds 0.03% or 2,328 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 0.28% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 14.01M shares. Waratah Cap Advsrs Limited owns 119,347 shares. Covington Mgmt stated it has 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 1,315 are held by Exane Derivatives. Fairview Cap Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 83,749 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Co accumulated 4.90M shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.08% or 55,221 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 34,600 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Kj Harrison Prns Inc owns 18,000 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 4,069 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Research holds 1,600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 29,422 shares to 188,329 shares, valued at $12.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) by 8,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,745 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whitestone REIT 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) And Wondering If The 23% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Expands Board With Appointment of Z. Jamie Behar as Independent Director – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Mall REIT Stocks Just Plunged: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.