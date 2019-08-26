Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Price Declined While Charter Trust Company Cut by $1.64 Million Its Holding; Kennedy Capital Management Trimmed Position in American Equity Investment Life Hldgs (AEL) by $493,263

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 20,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 122,510 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87 million, down from 143,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.28. About 620,658 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Its Common Stk; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Hldgs (AEL) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 18,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 323,654 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75M, down from 341,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Equity Investment Life Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 23,671 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.30 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,239 shares to 20,571 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,760 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 97,482 shares to 598,107 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) by 423,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 702,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO).

