Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Price Declined While Arcadia Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $2.35 Million; Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Holder Banc Funds Co Has Lifted Position

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 55.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 32,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 25,994 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, down from 58,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.68 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 30,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.86% . The hedge fund held 863,568 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.60 million, up from 832,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Unity Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 17,454 shares traded or 77.65% up from the average. Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) has declined 14.77% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UNTY News: 26/03/2018 – Milost Global Addresses the Business Day Nigeria False Claims and Terminates the Unity Bank Transaction; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC UNITYBN.LG – MILOST GLOBAL INC. IS ONE OF THE PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS INTRODUCED TO THE BANK BY A LOCAL ENTITY CALLED MAYO BV; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK SAYS HELD TALKS WITH MILOST AS PROSPECTIVE INVESTOR; 27/03/2018 – MILOST ENDS $1B FUNDING FOR NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK AFTER THREATS; 24/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Reports Record Earnings up 64% over Prior Year Quarter; 10/05/2018 – Unity Bank is Top Ranked New Jersey Community Bank on American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 List; 29/03/2018 – Unity Bank Denies Entering Binding Agreement With Milost; 21/03/2018 UNITY BANK – SAYS NOT REACHED ANY AGREEMENT WITH MILOST, IN RESPONSE TO MEDIA SPECULATION THAT MILOST TO INVEST $1 BLN IN UNITY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unity Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNTY); 21/03/2018 – UNITY BANK – CLARIFIES ON ONGOING RECAPITALIZATION PROGRAMS, SAYS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMITMENT FOR INVESTMENT OF $1 BLN FROM MILOST GLOBAL INC

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. $1.76M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. $498,057 worth of stock was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 8.21 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00M and $366.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 67,547 shares to 133,294 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freedom Bank Of Virginia (FDVA) by 109,172 shares to 32,563 shares, valued at $316,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 171,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,456 shares, and cut its stake in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM).

