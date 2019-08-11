Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined While Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Cut Its Holding; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Lowered Holding

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 42.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 18,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 25,198 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 43,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.69 million shares traded or 5.05% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 10,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 81,401 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, down from 91,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 2.42 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89 million and $138.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,336 shares to 16,641 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs Pwr owns 0.08% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 84,596 shares. 6,133 are owned by Central National Bank & Trust Trust Company. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus reported 171,453 shares. Georgia-based Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Millennium Limited Liability reported 414,823 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 542,550 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr owns 0.03% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,307 shares. Colrain Ltd Llc holds 4,750 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 307,553 shares in its portfolio. Girard Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 7.45M shares stake. Hl Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 422,541 shares. New Jersey-based Highlander Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Charter has 1.18% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.22 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 8,120 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Smith Moore And holds 17,959 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth owns 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 891 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 5.15 million shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.06% or 938,604 shares. American Rech And reported 4,961 shares. Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) reported 185,172 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 4,170 shares. Bahl Gaynor has 31,586 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bsw Wealth accumulated 0.1% or 3,706 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd Liability has 0.32% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability holds 10,000 shares. Van Eck Associate accumulated 75,753 shares. 445,260 are owned by Bowen Hanes And. Macquarie Limited, Australia-based fund reported 32,917 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.54 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 16,383 shares to 338,817 shares, valued at $16.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 10,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).