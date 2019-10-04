Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined While Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Increased Stake by $491,256; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Shareholder Nuance Investments Has Upped Its Stake

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 65.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 6,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 17,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 10,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $74.79. About 3.38M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 15,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 101,020 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, up from 85,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $89.4. About 400,780 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Globeflex Cap Lp invested in 0.07% or 3,609 shares. Point72 Asset Lp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Moreover, Old Dominion Cap Mgmt has 0.23% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 7,019 shares. First Bancshares owns 0.05% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 3,578 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 461,181 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,455 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Corp stated it has 285,786 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Com holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,050 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,396 shares. Oppenheimer, New York-based fund reported 9,352 shares. Moreover, Lipe Dalton has 3.69% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 48,466 are owned by Eaton Vance Mngmt. King Luther Cap reported 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 249,413 shares to 753,907 shares, valued at $112.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 150,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,437 shares, and cut its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Management reported 3,839 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii reported 103,121 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 6.39M shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Wendell David Associate Inc owns 108,118 shares. Bollard Lc reported 4,021 shares stake. Ls Investment stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Chesley Taft & Assocs Lc reported 14,800 shares. Guyasuta Investment has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Llp holds 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 2.21M shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt accumulated 25,548 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Davenport Ltd Co invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sunbelt Secs Inc holds 36,837 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Btr Mgmt reported 20,283 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 28,110 shares. Interest Sarl reported 56,140 shares stake.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29. Schumacher Laura J also bought $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16.

