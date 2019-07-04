Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined While Bender Robert & Associates Cut Holding by $690,480; Gvo Asset Management LTD Stake in Irobot (IRBT) Has Decreased by $1.71 Million

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $91.29. About 344,068 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.40; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 8,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,185 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 55,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 7.20 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Its Common Stk; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $6.41 million activity. Angle Colin M sold 11,765 shares worth $1.00 million. CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J sold 7,993 shares worth $807,293. 1,995 shares were sold by Weinstein Glen Daniel, worth $211,540. Cerda Christian sold $1.06M worth of stock.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 91.89% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.37 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $841,604 for 760.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -96.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,273 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 48,150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invs has invested 0.51% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). High Pointe Capital Mngmt Lc reported 5,110 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 37,214 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 5 are held by Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). Pdts Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 63,101 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 199,626 were accumulated by Legal General Grp Public Limited Company. Moreover, Rothschild And Communication Asset Us has 0.32% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Shelton Cap has 328 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Lp has 0.02% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 4,793 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gagnon Secs Limited Liability owns 2.91% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 113,289 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 8.48 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Ltd Company owns 1.2% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 115,559 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Grp Lc invested in 19,473 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Moreover, Shine Advisory Services has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 597 shares. Smith Moore And accumulated 34,699 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Fidelity National Fincl Inc owns 207,950 shares. Conning owns 566,868 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 91,657 shares. Envestnet Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 1.15M shares. 13,881 are held by Delphi Incorporated Ma. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 139,158 shares. Meridian Counsel Incorporated invested in 1.17% or 24,945 shares. 44,237 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning holds 25,198 shares. 131,584 are owned by Jane Street Group. Mengis Capital Management holds 0.49% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 10,975 shares.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $204.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.