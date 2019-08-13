Abbvie (ABBV) Stake Upped by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel; As Ameren (AEE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Beach Investment Management Has Lowered Position

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 13,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 16,420 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 29,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 1.08 million shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases; 03/04/2018 – Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2048; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 14/03/2018 – Ameren Part of Industry Initiative to Enhance ESG/Sustainability Reporting; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 7,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 14,045 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 6,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $65.29. About 4.82M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ameren (NYSE: AEE) Announces 2018 Results and Issues Guidance – PRNewswire” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 4,600 shares to 12,010 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Llc has invested 0.05% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 2,372 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 37,210 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.79M shares or 0.29% of the stock. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 534,125 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cutter & Communications Brokerage reported 3,340 shares. Griffin Asset Management has invested 0.13% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Jane Street Grp Inc Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 4,722 shares. Moreover, Icon Advisers Inc has 0.17% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 22,500 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 46 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 27,268 shares. Rampart Inv Management Lc has invested 0.18% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Motco, a Texas-based fund reported 1,333 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 71,620 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.3% or 4.49M shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Q2 sales flat; Humira sales down 6%; shares up 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.