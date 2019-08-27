Abbvie (ABBV) Stake Upped by Conning Inc; Cutler Capital Management Has Raised Weyerhaeuser (WY) Position

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 179,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 164,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.05. About 2.31 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309

Conning Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 71,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 566,868 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.68 million, up from 495,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.67. About 7.21M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lederer And Assoc Investment Counsel Ca invested in 14,045 shares. 125,442 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 475,190 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sather Financial holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,100 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). South State Corporation has 0.1% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Conning reported 566,868 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.64% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Retail Bank Of Omaha accumulated 17,080 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Culbertson A N And owns 83,404 shares. Amer Invest Ltd invested in 4,845 shares. Novare Ltd holds 0.72% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 57,140 shares. Joel Isaacson Commerce Ltd Liability Co reported 5,339 shares. Grand Jean Capital Management has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Eqis Cap owns 13,161 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. $1.00 million worth of stock was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,262 shares to 15,895 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 24,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,052 shares, and cut its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

