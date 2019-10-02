Abbvie (ABBV) Stake Maintained by Selway Asset Management; Palladium Partners Has Lowered Its Holding in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by $320,150 as Market Value Declined

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 111.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 18,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 34,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 16,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 8.05 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth; 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 43,600 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, down from 50,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 5.00 million shares traded or 39.19% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – Workhorse engine that exploded on Southwest flight had caught regulators’ attention before; 16/05/2018 – LUV SEES ENDING 2018 WITH RECORD 752 AIRCRAFT IN FLEET; 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines February Traffic Rose 3.5%; 20/04/2018 – FAA orders ’emergency’ engine inspections after deadly blast on Southwest flight; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: PLANE TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEW JETS COULD BE ADDITIONS, REPLACEMENTS; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES HAS ANNOUNCED THAT IT IS ACCELERATING ITS EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY; 20/04/2018 – Order comes after Tuesday’s fatal engine failure on Southwest Flight 1380

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14 million for 12.16 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) by 15,394 shares to 34,319 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,754 were accumulated by Fulton Bank & Trust Na. Johnson Inv Counsel invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 568 were accumulated by Johnson Group Incorporated. Lincoln National Corp owns 4,794 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division reported 0.08% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hendley And Inc stated it has 24,605 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.12% or 176,295 shares. Guardian Life Of America has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1,435 shares. 10,100 are held by Phocas Corp. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 235 shares. Asset holds 0.08% or 32,583 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile holds 9,161 shares. Stratford Consulting Lc stated it has 44,328 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur stated it has 0.12% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt has 0.22% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 926,080 are held by Bb&T Secs Limited Liability. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 4,917 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Sonata Capital Gru owns 0.15% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,920 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 51,350 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com holds 5,582 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Lvm Cap Mgmt Ltd Mi invested in 3.23% or 194,965 shares. Cwh Cap Mgmt reported 86,132 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested in 0.07% or 2,723 shares. Ims Mgmt accumulated 15,625 shares. Covington Inv Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.73% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Northstar Grp accumulated 0.29% or 9,322 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,315 shares. The Georgia-based Limited Liability Co has invested 0.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Veritable LP stated it has 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $3.62 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, July 31. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76 million on Monday, September 16.

