Abbvie (ABBV) Stake Maintained by Lvw Advisors Llc; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $21.58 Million

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 94.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 11,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 606 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.46. About 2.30 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: SCOOP: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 03/05/2018 – Unlike Amazon, Google doesn’t operate an actual e-commerce marketplace; 16/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Amazon announces plan to open new fulfillment center in Tucson. #ArizonaDETAILS; 17/05/2018 – RiskIQ Implicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in Infamous Amazon Hijack; 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 18/05/2018 – President Trump has reportedly asked the postmaster general to double the shipping rates it charges Amazon and other companies, the Washington Post reports

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 4,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 39,011 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 34,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 4.69M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Its Common Stk

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,700 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $975,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 69,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Advertising Strong Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon’s Twitch buys games database – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Needs Workers: The “New” Modern Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 98.78 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iron Fin Lc holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 804 shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk reported 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cutter & Com Brokerage Inc holds 1,280 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Pecaut And owns 107 shares. Wills Gp, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,748 shares. Baltimore reported 6,783 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Com owns 58,793 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 0.86% or 21,825 shares. Parsec Fincl owns 1,615 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Oregon-based Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Llc has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gulf Intl Savings Bank (Uk) reported 98,957 shares. Weitz Investment Mgmt stated it has 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zevenbergen Capital Invests Limited Liability has 6.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 105,079 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Company has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,265 shares. Mason Street Limited owns 2.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 58,981 shares.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $361.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 26,625 shares to 30,974 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,672 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62 million worth of stock or 55,000 shares. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.