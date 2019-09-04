Abbvie (ABBV) Stake Maintained by Lipe & Dalton; As Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Stock Value Declined, Westover Capital Advisors Trimmed by $530,550 Its Stake

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $146.27. About 308,462 shares traded or 6.19% up from the average. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 7.91 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 9,896 shares. 22,514 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Company. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt has 34,758 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 587,499 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Communication Incorporated holds 2,479 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 64,424 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 146,387 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 483 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 2,147 shares in its portfolio. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership reported 231,282 shares. Crosslink Cap holds 1.97% or 58,590 shares. 210,534 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Stifel Finance holds 0.06% or 144,616 shares. Osterweis Mngmt has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 38,420 shares to 49,031 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 1.37% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $31.25 million for 49.42 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,551 shares to 36,927 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.