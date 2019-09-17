Abbvie (ABBV) Stake Maintained by Fred Alger Management Inc; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lowered Its Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $3.01 Million as Stock Rose

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 237.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 34,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 49,246 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, up from 14,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $70.58. About 5.75M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 24,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 43,480 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41M, down from 67,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $124.12. About 9.84M shares traded or 78.51% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston And Inc invested in 1.65% or 56,024 shares. Baxter Bros owns 2,799 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 2,548 are held by Transamerica Financial. Bainco Invsts stated it has 0.75% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wetherby Asset Management invested in 30,403 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1,461 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wheatland Advsr invested 0.42% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kanawha Capital Management Limited accumulated 147,326 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.2% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wesbanco Fincl Bank owns 65,291 shares. Franklin Resources accumulated 6.34 million shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.09% or 2,836 shares in its portfolio. 31,559 are owned by Strategic Lc. Moreover, Clear Street Mkts Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $26.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 10,768 shares to 51,523 shares, valued at $31.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,330 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million on Friday, August 16.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gould Asset Management Llc Ca holds 2,058 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Company has 4.48% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 496,788 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc, a California-based fund reported 9.79 million shares. 14,475 were accumulated by Edgestream L P. Aperio Group Limited invested 0.54% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Excalibur Mgmt stated it has 18,943 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Pictet & Cie (Europe) has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Btr Cap Mngmt Inc reported 118,249 shares. Cannell Peter B & Communications Inc owns 116,438 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Freestone Capital Holdings Limited Co stated it has 25,270 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Llc has invested 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Northpointe Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 68,439 shares. Quadrant Capital Management Lc invested in 1.56% or 23,858 shares. Fincl Corp has 19,961 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Co stated it has 89,282 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 40,575 shares to 173,505 shares, valued at $9.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).