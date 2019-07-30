Abbvie (ABBV) Stake Held by Motco; Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Boosted Its Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) Holding

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 12,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,165 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 104,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $73.24. About 6.11 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION

Motco increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 7,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,930 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, up from 94,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 9.99M shares traded or 5.83% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 149,302 shares to 1,406 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,500 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 2,083 shares to 55,234 shares, valued at $10.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S/T Bond Index Fd Admiral Shares (VBIRX) by 199,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,941 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY).