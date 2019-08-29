Abbvie (ABBV) Stake Held by First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services; Webster Bank Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Upped by $950,396

Webster Bank increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 17,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 101,316 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, up from 83,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.17. About 5.76 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 10,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 57,552 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 47,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.24. About 4.73 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seatown Pte has 1.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mai Capital Mngmt reported 0.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 346,768 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lathrop reported 2.42% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Texas-based Avalon Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Camarda Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 29,549 shares. Geode Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.25% or 17.57 million shares. Amer Gru has 0.16% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cypress Asset Management Tx invested 0.37% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hemenway Communication Ltd Llc holds 1.28% or 147,101 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cap Research has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2.20 million shares. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 7,398 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advsr reported 75,700 shares stake. 194,547 are held by Howe Rusling Incorporated.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 1,424 shares to 250,558 shares, valued at $70.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB) by 6,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,749 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (BSV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10,421 shares to 15,886 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,111 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Shell Asset reported 0.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 21,594 shares. Kingfisher Lc holds 0.34% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 6,606 shares. Zuckerman Group Ltd Company holds 1.43% or 75,094 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 34,262 shares. Community Financial Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 0.44% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 16,001 shares. Ent Services Corporation invested 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dearborn Prtnrs Limited stated it has 20,603 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes Communications holds 0.01% or 3,085 shares. First American Bank owns 93,552 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. California-based World has invested 0.35% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Long Road Counsel Ltd stated it has 0.63% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Liberty Cap Mngmt owns 28,213 shares. Ifrah Serv reported 1.01% stake.