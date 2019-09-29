Abbvie (ABBV) Stake Held by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc; Sloane Robinson Llp Cut Its Position in Globant S A (GLOB) by $3.19 Million

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by 44.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 31,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 38,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, down from 70,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.87. About 184,018 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – $GLOB cash flows are not what they appear. Unusual involvement in trading and investing has generated $68m in cash flow between 2011-2016 #recurring?; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.56 TO $1.64; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 04/04/2018 – $WPP, $GLOB largest investor, investigation into its CEO Martin Sorrell ($GLOB Advisory Board member) for misuse of company assets and allegations of improper behavior could potentially lead to a major overhang on $GLOB share price; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA – QTRLY NON-IFRS ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS WAS $0.38 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Globant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Globant Files Annual Report for 2017; 11/05/2018 – Globant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company's stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.68 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $146.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays Agg Bond (AGG) by 93,110 shares to 4,731 shares, valued at $527,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. by 10,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,476 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Netflix, McDonald's, Visa, More – Yahoo Finance" on September 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga" published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "3 Lessons From AbbVie's $5.8 Billion Blunder With Cancer Drug Rova-T – Yahoo Finance" on September 04, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 55,000 shares worth $3.62M. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. $1.76M worth of stock was bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. On Monday, July 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million. $1.00 million worth of stock was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $195.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc Com by 114,800 shares to 117,600 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 96,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1.