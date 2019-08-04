Abbvie (ABBV) Stake Has Upped by Springbok Capital Management Llc; As Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock Price Rose, Oldfield Partners Llp Increased Holding

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 157,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 139,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 3.33 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 26683% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 26,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 26,783 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 9.07M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Prns has 0.26% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,752 shares. Beaumont Fin Ltd Com holds 6,459 shares. Personal Capital Advisors owns 8,597 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schulhoff Incorporated holds 1.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 26,284 shares. Moreover, Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 0.29% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 75,094 are held by Zuckerman Invest Lc. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fdx Advsrs holds 52,311 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 7,658 are owned by Godshalk Welsh Mngmt. Creative Planning stated it has 336,376 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 70,130 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Management reported 124,548 shares. Edmp holds 3% or 38,101 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.92% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1.15 million shares.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (Put) (NYSE:MAN) by 5,425 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $91,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 16,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS).

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $987.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 902,200 shares to 3.62 million shares, valued at $39.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.