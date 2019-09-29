Abbvie (ABBV) Stake Has Raised by Selway Asset Management; Segment Wealth Management Raised Its American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holding by $312,488; Valuation Rose

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 111.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 18,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 34,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 16,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 24/05/2018 - IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 05/04/2018 - BIOGEN INC - COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 17/05/2018 - AbbVie Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 18/05/2018 - FDA - MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 26/04/2018 - Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company's total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 30/05/2018 - AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 - AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 31,848 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80M, up from 28,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 2.12 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $491.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (SKYY) by 23,560 shares to 26,170 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,442 shares. Old Dominion Management has 4,068 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cleararc Capital Inc has 0.43% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 20,101 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 55,989 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru reported 33,450 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 13,795 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Mcrae Mgmt Inc invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Blue Financial holds 0.56% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 14,932 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated has invested 0.27% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Brick Kyle Assocs stated it has 2.85% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Signalpoint Asset Lc has invested 0.27% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc has 0.25% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.39% or 12,093 shares. Hilton Mgmt Limited reported 2,160 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 49,351 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of stock. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. Schumacher Laura J also bought $1.76M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

