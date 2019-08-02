Abbvie (ABBV) Stake Has Lifted by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel; Cubesmart (CUBE) Holder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Rose

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 260,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 4.20M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.62M, down from 4.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 487,642 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 7,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 14,045 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 6,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $65.31. About 4.32 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2019: FDC,FISV,FII,CUBE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CubeSmart Reports 2018 Annual Results NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “CubeSmart Is Adapting to Higher Supply in the Self-Storage Market – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CubeSmart nudges up guidance after Q2 FFO beats – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About CubeSmart’s (NYSE:CUBE) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 3.09 million shares to 3.45 million shares, valued at $220.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 757,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 761,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.75 million for 20.26 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $9.34 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of stock. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “If You Like AbbVie, You Should Be Buying Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Abbvie Inc (ABBV) EVP, Chief Strategy Officer Henry O Gosebruch Bought $2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Merck Shares Rise on Strong Sales Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

