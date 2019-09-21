Abbvie (ABBV) Stake Boosted by Lvw Advisors Llc; Medtronic (MDT) Holder Griffin Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position by $538,350

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 5,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 48,497 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72M, up from 42,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 6.98M shares traded or 52.90% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 4,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 39,011 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 34,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97 million shares traded or 11.29% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Transamerica has 485 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northstar Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 1.74% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 96,852 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 523,578 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors owns 52,155 shares. Gideon Capital invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 14,454 are owned by Essex Fincl Serv. Haverford Svcs Incorporated holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 48,962 shares. Globeflex LP holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd reported 1,330 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,870 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Patten Group owns 27,604 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Augustine Asset Inc holds 40,066 shares. Cwm Limited Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Preview of Medtronic, Inc. (MDT) Surgical Robot Event – Morgan Stanley – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cerner hires its first chief marketing officer – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MiniMedâ„¢ 670G System European Real-World Data Shows 73% Time in Range, Beyond Recommended Targets – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $785.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 14,298 shares to 43,631 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,314 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $361.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 10,336 shares to 7,541 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 26,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,974 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bruce And Co Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 254,800 shares. 8.82 million were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 65,015 shares stake. Puzo Michael J owns 16,576 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Incorporated holds 0.53% or 259,989 shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Gp Ltd Co reported 53,674 shares. Saturna Corporation reported 0.86% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 53,119 were accumulated by Loudon Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability. 61,511 are owned by Savant Capital Limited Liability Co. Fincl Architects holds 0.29% or 21,028 shares. Clean Yield invested in 0.31% or 11,890 shares. Alabama-based Buckingham Mngmt Inc has invested 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Smithfield Tru Com owns 27,019 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Barton Management reported 8,994 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 259,763 were reported by Calamos Advsr Limited Liability.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. 25,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of stock. 7,525 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas.