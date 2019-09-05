Abbvie (ABBV) Stake Boosted by Goelzer Investment Management Inc; Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Holder Winfield Associates Boosted Holding by $820,440 as Stock Rose

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 9,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 54,889 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 45,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $66.9. About 1.27 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL)

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $77.48. About 365,804 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 1.4% stake. Northstar Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,628 shares. Cove Street Lc, a California-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan invested 2.6% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi owns 8,756 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. California-based Ssi Management has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Altavista Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.14% or 4,747 shares. Adirondack Trust, a New York-based fund reported 12,169 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 94,484 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Lipe & Dalton reported 36,070 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 3.76 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Llc has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tompkins holds 15,949 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Macroview Inv Management Ltd Company reported 334 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 361,500 shares.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,817 shares to 3,864 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,424 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62 million worth of stock or 55,000 shares. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M. 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.